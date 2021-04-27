IPL 2021: Sakshi Dhoni reacts to Ravindra Jadeja’s fireworks against RCB

On last Sunday (April 25), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja impressed everyone with his all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After thrashing the RCB bowlers by smoking a 28-ball 62, Jadeja contributed with the ball as well. He scalped three wickets, with two of in-form Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Jaddu also amazed one all all with his scintillating fielding effort by running-out Dan Christian. For his indisputably cardinal contribution, the southpaw won the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Social media was soon flooded with Jadeja’s pictures and one of them was shared by MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi.

She heaped praises on Jadeja and posted a photo of him batting with Mahi at the other end. Sakshi captioned the picture “Beast Mode”, hinting at Jadeja’s assault of the ‘Purple Cap’ holder Harshal Patel in the final over.

Here’s the post:

RCB skipper Virat Kohli too, admired Jadeja for his praise-worthy performance. In the post-match conference, Kohli said that he believes a lot in Jadeja and was happy to see the all-rounder perform well in all the departments of the game. The current Indian skipper also candidly opined that Jadeja’s confidence opens up opportunities, not only, for his IPL side but for the Indian team as well.

“His (Jadeja) ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball, and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities not just for Chennai buyt for Indian cricket also,” Kohli said.