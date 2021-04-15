IPL 2021: Sania Mirza’s father disappointed with SRH’s cold shoulder to local players

After losing the first two matches in their IPL 2021 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received another blow, and this time, it’s not from any other team. Rather it’s their fans who took to Twitter and expressed their concern over the Orange Army’s batting woes.

Meanwhile David Warner to Manish Pandey. After seeing 2 consecutive Test match innings.

#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/6jskhvvUbE — akash_1499 (@APatalbansi) April 14, 2021

With fans showing clear disappointment in the Hyderabad-based franchise, the Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza’s father also expressed his discontent.

In his tweet, Imran Mirza wrote that no local player was considered good enough for the David-Warner led franchise. He also showed dismay that the metropolis city wasn’t even selected as the venue for any IPL game this season.

Mirza was very upfront in pointing out that they are currently not in a very good position in the points-table and also lacks the necessary support of home fans.

No local player was considered good enough to be selected in SRH. They even didn't think Hyderabad is a safe venue to host matches while seriously Covid-hit centres got the nod. Looks like SRH will end up with few wins and a dwindling home support. Time to introspect. #IPL #SRH — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) April 14, 2021

Earlier, Mohammed Azharuddin, the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), had offered the city as a venue for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, but his services were denied in favour of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

In February, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA Danam Nagender had issued an absurd warning to the IPL 2016 winners that they should remove the city from their title name if the local talents can’t fill the vacant spots in the team.

“Either they (Sunrisers Hyderabad) should select players from our city or remove Hyderabad from the team name,” Nagender was quoted as saying by The Siasat Daily.

SRH had three spots open before the 2021 auctions, for which they acquired Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Hyderabad has been the home to many sports stars, famous being Sania Mirza, VVS Laxman, ace badminton players Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and the right-arm-pacer Mohammad Siraj.