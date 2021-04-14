Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed shine as RCB trump SRH in Chennai – IPL 2021

  • RCB defeated SRH in the sixth game of IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

  • Glenn Maxwell scored a wonderful fifty in the game.

Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning momentum as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) In the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to register their second victory in the tournament.

Chasing a paltry target of 150, Sunrisers were in a good position after David Warner and Manish Pandey put the team in a strong position by adding 83 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored 54 off 37 balls at a strike rate of close to 146 before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him in the 14th over.

The dismissal of Warner followed a massive collapse as the 2016 champions could only manage to reach 143/9, losing the contest by six runs.

RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed turned the game on its head when he came to bowl the 17th over. The left-armer picked up three wickets in that over and inspired his side to come back in the game. He sent Jonny Bairstow (12), Pandey (38) and Abdul Samad (0) to complete his three-wicket feat.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell displayed his top-quality batting and smashed a much-needed half-century. The Aussie power-hitter scored 59 from 41 deliveries packed with five fours and three humungous sixes.

Apart from Maxi, skipper Virat Kohli also made a valuable contribution as RCB posted 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Kohli scored 33 off 29 balls with the help of four boundaries.

