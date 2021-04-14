Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed shine as RCB trump SRH in Chennai – IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning momentum as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) In the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to register their second victory in the tournament.

Chasing a paltry target of 150, Sunrisers were in a good position after David Warner and Manish Pandey put the team in a strong position by adding 83 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored 54 off 37 balls at a strike rate of close to 146 before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him in the 14th over.

The dismissal of Warner followed a massive collapse as the 2016 champions could only manage to reach 143/9, losing the contest by six runs.

RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed turned the game on its head when he came to bowl the 17th over. The left-armer picked up three wickets in that over and inspired his side to come back in the game. He sent Jonny Bairstow (12), Pandey (38) and Abdul Samad (0) to complete his three-wicket feat.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell displayed his top-quality batting and smashed a much-needed half-century. The Aussie power-hitter scored 59 from 41 deliveries packed with five fours and three humungous sixes.

Apart from Maxi, skipper Virat Kohli also made a valuable contribution as RCB posted 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Kohli scored 33 off 29 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well done @RCBTweets . Never give up is the lesson of the last two games at Chennai. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021

Every game has been a thriller! What a start to #IPL2021 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 14, 2021

RCB wins by 6 runs! Some Shahbaz brilliance in the 17th over absolutely turned the match. RCB: ye kitni awesome hai yaar 👏🏼😂 Ee sala cup namde #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 14, 2021

Ohhhh what a game. Lightening does strike twice at the same spot. That over from Shahbaz….three wickets. Pandey Ji had to take his team home….after playing for as long as he did. Alas….

Well done, #RCB #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 14, 2021

Aur shahbaz bhai !

Kamaal kar diya #SRHvsRCB #IPL 🔥🏏 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 14, 2021

Good to see a left arm spinner working on giving the ball a rip! That’s how mishits happen. Well done Shahbaz Ahmed! 👏👏👏#RCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2021

Only the fourth time RCB won while defending a total below 150 in the IPL, but the first time since 2009! #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 14, 2021

What an over by Shahbaz Ahmed, he takes 3 wickets in his 2nd over. Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad all back in the pavillion. Brilliant captaincy by Virat Kohli, he deserves alot of praise for this move. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2021

An absolute sensational over from Shahbaz Ahmed. Picks up the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad. Live – https://t.co/apVryOzIWv #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/SE8K5VU0J2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021

Chepauk – 2 different matches First 10 overs WICKETS 11, Ave – 56.63, SR 123.23 Last 10 overs WICKETS 51, Ave – 12.66 , SR 124.79#Ipl2021 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 14, 2021

Amazing comeback by #RCB. Virat got his calls spot on. Meanwhile, #SRH still as fragile with the bat as ever when Warner gets out. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 14, 2021

Bowlers to have picked 3 wickets in an over in #IPL2021 Harshal Patel vs MI

Andre Russell vs MI

Shahbaz Ahmed vs SRH #SRHvsRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 14, 2021

First fifty for Glenn Maxwell in IPL since 2016, terrific knock in a tough pitch, go on Maxi. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2021

Glenn Maxwell in IPL: 2017: No Fifties

2018: No Fifties

2020: No Fifties

2021: Fifty in 2nd Game For a change Punjab released player doing well for RCB. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 14, 2021