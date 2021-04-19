IPL 2021: Sanju Samson’s new nickname for Jos Buttler leaves Rajasthan Royals camp smiling

In their second outing for IPL 2021 on April 15, Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bowling first, the Jaipur-based franchise’s bowler Jaydev Unadkat rattled through the ranks of the Rishabh Pant-led team and finished with mind-boggling figures of 3 wickets for 15 runs in his allotted quota of four overs. The Delhi-based franchise built intermittent partnerships which didn’t take off, and the heroics of Rishabh Pant went in vain.

Pant scored 51 runs off 38 balls before being run out by Riyan Parag. The lower-order batsmen, too, chipped in their contribution to help DC put 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, RR had a lousy start, and within nine overs, their top five batsmen were back to the pavilion. Playing his first match of IPL 2021, David Miller (62) steadied the innings and, with a swashbuckling contribution from Chris Morris (36), helped RR cross the finish line.

After the match was over, the new RR captain Sanju Samson thanked every team member in the dressing room. He gave a special mention to Jos Buttler as the latter had helped him take the right decisions at crucial junctures.

With an air of compassion and warmth, Samson called the wicketkeeper-batsman ‘bhai’. ‘Bhai’ is a Hindi word for brother, and the RR comrades couldn’t help but crack up at the connotation.

RR also posted a video of the same on their social media handle and even made a dubstep out of it. Buttler, too, joined the amusement and can be seen laughing in the video.

Here’s the video:

RR will play their third match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (April 19) at the same venue.