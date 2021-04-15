Twitter reactions: Chris Morris pulls off a stunning victory for RR over DC – IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in a thriller on Thursday.

  • Chris Morris scored 18-ball 36 to take RR over the finish line.

Chris Morris (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in a nail-biting thriller by three wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 148, the Royals had a worst possible start as they lost their five wickets for just 42 runs. First, Chris Woakes sent both the openers Jos Buttler (2) and Manan Vohra (9) cheaply, then Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada removed Sanju Samson (4), Shivam Dube (2) and Riyan Parag (2).

After the consecutive blows, RR finisher David Miller and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia steadied the ship by adding a crucial stand of 48-runs for the sixth wicket. As the duo was looking to cruise through, Rabada provided the breakthrough by removing Tewatia (19).

The Royals still had some hopes as Miller was alive at the other end, but after smashing Avesh for back-to-back sixes in the 16th over, the Proteas was caught at long-on while trying to whack another maximum.

As things were going out of hands for the 2008 IPL winners, all-rounder Chris Morris rose to the occasion and completely changed the course of the match. The South African slammed an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls featuring 4 sixes to get his team over the finish line.

Earlier, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat send shockwaves to the DC batting unit, destroying their top-order inside the powerplay. The left-armer picked up three wickets in his quota of 4 overs while conceding only 15 runs. Unadkat dismissed Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9), and Ajinkya Rahane (8).

After the top-order failure, DC skipper Rishabh Pant took responsibility in his hands and led the team from the front. The power-hitter scored a much-needed half-century to help his side reach a competitive total. Pant smashed 51 from 32 deliveries packed with nine boundaries.

Apart from Pant, Lalit Yadav (20), Tom Curran (21), and Woakes (15) made valuable contribution in the lower order to propel Capitals to 147/8.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chris Morris, IPL, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.