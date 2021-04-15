Twitter reactions: Chris Morris pulls off a stunning victory for RR over DC – IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in a nail-biting thriller by three wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 148, the Royals had a worst possible start as they lost their five wickets for just 42 runs. First, Chris Woakes sent both the openers Jos Buttler (2) and Manan Vohra (9) cheaply, then Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada removed Sanju Samson (4), Shivam Dube (2) and Riyan Parag (2).

After the consecutive blows, RR finisher David Miller and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia steadied the ship by adding a crucial stand of 48-runs for the sixth wicket. As the duo was looking to cruise through, Rabada provided the breakthrough by removing Tewatia (19).

The Royals still had some hopes as Miller was alive at the other end, but after smashing Avesh for back-to-back sixes in the 16th over, the Proteas was caught at long-on while trying to whack another maximum.

As things were going out of hands for the 2008 IPL winners, all-rounder Chris Morris rose to the occasion and completely changed the course of the match. The South African slammed an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls featuring 4 sixes to get his team over the finish line.

Earlier, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat send shockwaves to the DC batting unit, destroying their top-order inside the powerplay. The left-armer picked up three wickets in his quota of 4 overs while conceding only 15 runs. Unadkat dismissed Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9), and Ajinkya Rahane (8).

After the top-order failure, DC skipper Rishabh Pant took responsibility in his hands and led the team from the front. The power-hitter scored a much-needed half-century to help his side reach a competitive total. Pant smashed 51 from 32 deliveries packed with nine boundaries.

Apart from Pant, Lalit Yadav (20), Tom Curran (21), and Woakes (15) made valuable contribution in the lower order to propel Capitals to 147/8.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Wow, Chris Morris. Such clean hitting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2021

Pic 1 last match – Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili Pic 2 today – Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi – Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Just staying awake to watch Rishabh Pant hit boundaries 😎 #RRvDC #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 15, 2021

Cricket for you. Lost it in the last over the other night and tonight came back from a losing position and winning it. Without Stokes this is a huge win for them. Well played @rajasthanroyals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 15, 2021

Morrris justified his 16 Crore

South Africans Miller and Morris handed thrilling win for RR DC & Ponting stunned — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) April 15, 2021

Morris in auction next year and RCB would pay 18 cr to get him back. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 15, 2021

The turning point was the penultimate over. Very few would have expected Rabada to go for many. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 15, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat now has 3 wickets, excellent slower delivery to Ajinkya Rahane. What a spell by him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2021