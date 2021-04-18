IPL 2021: SRH captain David Warner provides an update on Kane Williamson’s injury

It has been the worst start for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, losing back-to-back three games. The David Warner-led side is currently holding the bottom spot in the points table.

On Saturday, SRH suffered their third consecutive defeat after they locked horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The common pattern in all the three matches played by SRH is the absence of their star overseas player Kane Williamson. Fans have also raised this issue several times as they want to see the New Zealand captain holding the middle-order as he did in the previous season.

After the first two fixtures, it was revealed that Williamson is still unfit and might get a place in the third game. But he warmed the bench again in a contest versus MI. SRH clearly missed the non-appearance of Kiwi star as they failed to chase the paltry target and lost the game by 13 runs.

After the match, Warner was asked about Williamson’s return to the SRH playing XI in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. The SRH skipper gave an update about Williamson and hinted that the Black Caps cricketer is getting closer towards his fitness.

“We have to speak to the physios. He’s (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad,” Warner said during the post-match presser.

Warner looked disappointed after facing the third consecutive loss and said they need to play smart cricket and learn from mistakes.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle, the bowlers have been fantastic, and this wicket was slower than the previous wickets we have played. You gotta learn from mistakes, and it’s our responsibility at the top to bat deep,” added Warner.