IPL 2021: SRH CEO Kavya Maran’s photos go viral after SRH’s shocking loss to RCB

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was seen in tears on Wednesday as her team crumpled to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bowling tactics and lost by the match six runs.

It all happened when after batting first, the Virat Kohli-led side posted a decent 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Hyderabad-based franchise, all set to fly past the finish line at 96/1 in 13 overs and only needed 54 runs off the last seven overs with a required rate over just over seven, suddenly found themselves in a whirlwind against the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmad.

Within the blink of an eye, the ‘Orange Army’ lost three wickets in quick succession. The likes of Manish Pandey, Johnny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad couldn’t fight back for the David Warner-led team in what seemed like a chaseable total.

Dubbed as the ‘Mystery Girl’, Maran was heartbroken on seeing her team in tatters.

The 25-year-old was hoping for a win before the game turned around, leaving her disappointed.

State of all SRH fans after SRH lost this game ( or after that brain fade moment of Manish getting out ) Again 🎥 👨 deserves all Credits … #KavyaMaran #SRH #ipl2021 https://t.co/QBYH3W34QD pic.twitter.com/hMobEWUmiX — Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) April 14, 2021

Warner should open with Bairstow & also have to bring back Kane Williamson.

Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar are very disappointing, instead chances should be given to youngsters like Garg & Abhishek.

.

CAN'T WATCH HER LIKE THIS AGAIN! 😞😞#KaviyaMaran #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZWMbchuO2r — Nirmal Kumar 🇮🇳 (@nirmal_indian) April 14, 2021

The daughter of the founder of ‘Sun Network’ had a horrible time in digesting the loss.

Maran is usually spotted in the stands cheering for SRH and attending their matches to boost the morale of her players.

After losing both their games against RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH will be looking to turn the table in their next match when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday (April 17) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.