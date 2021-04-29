IPL 2021: SRH coach Trevor Bayliss spill beans on Manish Pandey’s absence in the 4th game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced their fifth loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday when they met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The David Warner-led side failed to defend their total of 171/3 as CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis completely demolished the SRH bowling unit and guided their side to a fifth consecutive victory.

Manish Pandey was the major highlight for Sunrisers after he scored 46-ball 61 at a strike rate of 132.61 with the help of five fours and one six. It was a comeback game for Pandey as he was dropped in the previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

But the reason to drop Pandey was explained after yesterday night fixture by SRH coach Trevor Bayliss. He asserted that the slow and spin-favouring tracks in Chennai didn’t ‘suit’ Pandey’s game as the ball was stopping and not coming nicely on the bat. Bayliss said the management was of the impression that the Karnataka player would do well in Delhi, and he did precisely that.

“Yes, that was certainly the selectors’ choice. It was felt that that wicket (Chepauk) didn’t suit Manish with the ball stopping and spinning. But (we knew) he would come back into the calculations on a wicket like here in Delhi, and he showed tonight what a good player he is,” said Bayliss in a video on IPLT20.com.

The 58-year-old also hoped that if wickets are going to be similar that Pandey can be a ‘damaging’ player for them in the upcoming matches.

“Hopefully, from here on in, if the wickets are going to be similar, we know what sort of damaging player he can be,” Bayliss added.

The SRH coach also spoke about Warner’s batting, who struggled to score runs at a good strike rate and scored his slowest IPL half-century. Bayliss said that eventually, Warner’s knock hurt the side and couldn’t get to a decent total.

“David Warner will be the first to admit that he struggled here. He hit a lot of balls to the fielder today. With a player like David, it doesn’t happen a lot. Tonight it did, and it hurt a bit. The other guys batted really well, and the team effort got us to 171, which wasn’t really enough on this surface. Also, CSK bowled and batted quite well,” Bayliss added further.