IPL 2021: SRH girl Kavya Maran’s smiling pics and videos go viral after her team’s win over Punjab Kings

For winning their first match in the ongoing IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an extravagant show on the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. The ‘Orange Army’, who were at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points-table after first three matches, finally proved their mettle.

After winning the toss, PBKS decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hunger for a win drove the SRH bowlers to rattle the opposition’s ranks, and the latter were bundled out for a paltry score of 120. Every bowler contributed his share with Khaleel Ahmed – having the best figures – picked up three wickets by giving only 21 runs in his allotted quota of 4 overs.

In the batting department, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put up a sturdy partnership of 73 runs before Mayank Agarwal caught the Aussie star in the deep. The next batsman, Kane Williamson along with Bairstow, guided SRH to victory. Thus, the Orange Army won the game convincingly by nine wickets.

The elation in the SRH squad was evident when their CEO Kavya Maran was caught smiling in the stands. Keeping in mind, her history of disconsolate photos that had circulated on the internet when SRH were crushed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), her jubilance came as a relief to the team’s fans.

The win helped Sunrisers in getting back their lost confidence, while Maran hogged the limelight once again. Netizens took to social media to post her photos and videos with heart-warming messages.

