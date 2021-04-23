IPL 2021: SRH pacer T Natarajan ruled out of remaining season

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out from the remaining 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 30-year-old will miss the ongoing tournament after his knee injury flared up again.

Natarajan, who featured in just two games for SRH this season, will fly down to Bengaluru for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“He had a niggle during the Australia series, for which he had to miss the series against England. But he recovered and featured in the IPL. However, the old injury has flared up again, and it won’t be possible for him to continue in the tournament again,” a BCCI insider, close to the development, told Sportstar.

The Sunrisers have played four games in IPL 2021 so far, winning one and losing three. In their last contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the David Warner-led side registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

In the post-match interview, Warner also gave a fitness update on Natarajan.

“He [Nattu] has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine,” the SRH skipper had said.

“We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point.”

SRH will next have a face-off with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.