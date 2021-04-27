IPL 2021: SRH pacer T Natarajan undergoes successful knee surgery, shares a thanks giving message

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan successfully underwent knee surgery on Tuesday. The left-armer shared a picture of him on social media post the operation and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. In particular, he expressed gratitude to the medical staff and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

“Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me,” Nattu wrote on Twitter.

Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021

The 30-year-old had suffered a knee injury during India’s tour of Australia earlier this year, due to which he had to miss out on the recently concluded England’s tour of India.

The sore-knee injury flared up during the ongoing IPL, where the Indian pacer could only play two matches before being ruled out of the tournament.

The Salem-born had expressed regret for not being able to continue the T20 leg.

“I am sad to miss the remaining games (this IPL). Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season,” informed Natarajan, earlier.

Natarajan is labelled as the new yorker specialist for Team India. In last year’s IPL alone, he crushed the batter’s toe 76 times at will.

Meanwhile, SRH have won only one out of their five matches and are stranded at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points-table.

With Natarajan being out and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to miss a few matches, SRH will have to pull up their socks to perform well in their bowling department.

The ‘Orange Army’ will next lock horns will Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28).