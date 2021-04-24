IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad shares a video of their players having a dinner together

After registering their first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having a good time off-the-field as well.

In a recent video posted by SRH on their official accounts, the whole team can be seen feasting together. Among the team members, the head coach Trevor Bayliss is seen serving himself and enjoying delectable food. He whimsically exaggerated in appreciation that this is the first out of ten platters that he’ll take.

New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson can also be seen filling his plate and hilariously talking to the camera person. Different cuisines prepared to serve the players include Chinese, Continental, and Spanish.

The former India batsman and SRH mentor VVS Laxman introduced the hotel’s chef and thanked him for taking care of the players in the bio-bubble. Though he is on dieting and preferred to eat salad, the cricketer-turned-coach had a good time watching the team dine together.

Siddarth Kaul said that he loves Rajma Chawal cooked by his mother, while Khaleel Ahmed talked about his culinary skills and revealed that he can make ‘Mutton Korma’.

Vijay Shankar appreciated the team management for giving them a chance to dine together as it gives them time to know each other off-the-field and strengthens their team spirit.

Even the caption of the video celebrated the camaraderie among the players. “Eat together, stay together. The boys bonded over a team dinner last night!,” read the caption.

Here’s the video:

The ‘Orange Army’ has won a solitary match, but the good news for them was that they pulverised Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win the match comfortably by nine wickets. With Williamson’s recovery, SRH’s search for a stable middle order batsman has ended.

A recent news pushed their bowling department on the back foot when two of their specialist pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, suffered an injury. While Natarajan has been ruled out of the remaining tournament due to a sore knee, Bhuvi has a thigh strain and is expected to make a comeback soon.