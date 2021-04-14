IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav explains how he figured out to excel his trademark flick shot

On Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav played a splendid innings of 56 runs which helped Mumbai Indians (MI) dominate their second game in the IPL 2021, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). During his innings, he smashed a six which went on the top of the stands. The 99-meter height that Yadav attained by his tremendously executed flick shot took the ball outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Yadav has uncovered the mystery around his particular flick shot. The batsman has nearly culminated the flick shot and plays it with great perfection. He is one of the key players in the MI camp who are focusing on their third progressive IPL titles, having won the 2020 and 2019 editions.

“During my younger days, I used to play on a cemented track with rubber balls, the boundary used to be about 90-95 meters long so I think that shot has come from there. I’m enjoying the way I’m going right now and hopefully, continue the same for the team,” Yadav said in a video posted by IPL’s official website.

The classy right-hand player rearranged himself a bit towards the off stump and lofted the ball outside the fence on the leg side. The response that Hardik Pandya gave from the pavilion end accurately described how unbelievable that shot was.

Yadav further explained how he doesn’t like to complicate things.

“I try to keep things simple. When it comes to cricket, I don’t complicate things. I know what I’ve been doing in that position in the last two three years. I just go out there and express myself,” he added.

MI turned around their fortunes midway into the match against KKR held in Chennai. They snatched a win from the jaws of KKR to get their first points after starting the season with a loss against RCB. The Knight Riders had five wickets in hand and needed only 31 runs to win off the last five overs.

‘Man of the Match’ Rahul Chahar turned the game with his four-wicket spell. He was well assisted by his fellow bowlers, who delivered tight spells and led Mumbai to a 10-run win.

KKR’s Andre Russell had a memorable game as well as he registered his best IPL bowling figures. The Windies all-rounder claimed a five-wicket haul, which helped Eoin Morgan’s team to bowl out the defending champions for 152.