IPL 2021 – WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s reaction wins the internet after Suryakumar Yadav hits a 99m six at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batsman Suryakumar Yadav continued his golden form with the willow when he came to bat in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Surya started slamming the white leather from the word go and hit his 12th half-century in the cash-rich league off just 33 balls at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. During his scintillating knock, the Pune-lad hit a fascinating shot that attracted everyone’s attention, including teammate Hardik Pandya, who couldn’t resist himself from applauding it.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of MI innings when KKR skipper Eoin Morgan handed over the ball to Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins. The right-armer bowled a good length delivery around middle and off stump, and Surya shuffled a bit to cover the line of the ball and flicked it over square leg for a 99 meter six.

The flick stunned Hardik, who was sitting near the team’s changing room along with other players. The all-rounder gave a standing ovation to Surya and was shell-shocked to see the wonderful shot. Along with Hardik, New Zealand duo James Neesham and Trent Boult also enjoyed the moment and appreciated their teammate.

Here is the video:

Ohho thats a monster from Surya … Look at Hardik expression , pure Gold pic.twitter.com/xAUcIKEZYV — AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) April 13, 2021

Rahul Chahar outshines Andre Russell as MI beat KKR in the game

Riding on Surya’s knock, the defending champions posted 152/10 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from the 30-year-old explosive batter, MI skipper Rohit Sharma contributed with a crucial 43 from 32 balls.

For KKR, Andre Russell was the most successful bowler, who ended up taking a fifer against the five-time champions. Russell picked up five wickets for just 15 runs in 2 overs. The Caribbean all-rounder also registered the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler in IPL. He surpassed teammate Sunil Narine, who had taken a five-wicket haul against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2012 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

In reply, the Knight Riders started pretty well after their young batting pair of Nitish Rana (57), and Shumbman Gill (33) added 72-runs for the opening wicket. However, then the carnage followed as MI spinner Rahul Chahar completely destroyed the KKR batting unit. He bagged four wickets in his quota of 4 overs while conceding 27 runs.

The two-time winners succumbed to the pressure as they then lost three more wickets and could only manage to reach 142/7, losing the contest by 10 runs.