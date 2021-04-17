IPL 2021: Trent Boult and Chris Lynn hit the beach to enjoy a short break after the KKR win

The defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) players are enjoying their break and refreshing themselves by going out. The MI squad has a total of five IPL trophies in their cabinet and are marching forward to repeat history in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Trent Boult and Chris Lynn were spotted relishing the short break at a beach in Chennai before they go on to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 17).

The players got themselves clicked while they were off surfing on Thursday. The New Zealand pacer and the Australian opener looked jovial in each other’s company.

Lynn took to Twitter and posted pictures of himself and Boult hitting the waves and having a pleasant time.

“Winning the morning over here in Chennai,” Lynn captioned the Tweet.

Lynn played MI’s opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but was replaced by Quinton de Kock in their second fixture versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Lynn impressed everyone in the 12th season of the IPL, scoring 405 runs from 13 games with an average of 31.15 which also included four half-centuries. The Aussie star is known for his power-hitting and once he gets going, the bowling side feel themselves under tremendous pressure.

On the other hand, Boult gave 27 runs and managed to get 2 wickets in MI’s 10-run win over Eoin Morgan-led KKR on Tuesday.

He let KKR score only 4 runs of the final over and removed Pat Cummins as well as Andre Russell to help MI achieve their first win in the ongoing league.

MI had been bowled out for 149 with Russell bagging a five-wicket haul. Suryakumar Yadav (56) and Rohit Sharma (43) excelled with the bat for the defending champions while Rahul Chahar (4 for 27), Boult and Krunal Pandya (1 for 13), with their exceptional spells, led the way with the ball.