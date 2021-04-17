IPL 2021: MI vs SRH, Match 9: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

After losing both their matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 17).

SRH will try to get over their chasing woes. It’s high time Manish Pandey starts to fire for them. Jonny Bairstow might open, and Wriddiman Saha will have to warm the bench. Considering they need a good batter, Kane Williamson might replace Jason Holder.

Abhishek Sharma can be given a chance for Shahbaz Nadeem and Khaleel Ahmed may come in as the fifth bowler.

On the other hand, MI looks one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2021. They will probably go with the same squad that played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Head-to-Head record

Played: 16 | Mumbai Indians: 8 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Chennai pitch is a dream track for spinners. Also, the fast bowlers can be deceptive with their slower ones. However, the batsmen can get in good runs if they are well-settled.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Match Prediction

Case 1:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SRH Total: 160-165

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI Total: 165-170

The team batting second will win the match.