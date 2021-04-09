IPL 2021: TV channels and live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

The fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to get rolling from April 9 (Friday) with defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has staged IPL 2021 in six different cities – Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. All the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Now, the fans are limited to watching the games on their TV sets or streaming them via various apps. Star Sports India, the official broadcaster of the IPL, will telecast and stream all the matches in eight different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi.

The evening games of IPL 2021 are scheduled to start at 14:00 GMT/19:30 IST, while on double-headers days, the afternoon fixtures will commence at 10:00 GMT/15:30 IST.

TV and Live streaming channels:

India: Star Sports; Disney+Hotstar, JioTV

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

New Zealand: SkySport

Singapore: SingTel

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

All the matches will also be streamed live on YuppTV in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.