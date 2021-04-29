IPL 2021: WATCH – Chris Gayle scores a goal during Punjab Kings’ leisure soccer game

Chris Gayle, the West Indies southpaw, is known for pulverizing the opposition’s bowlers when he gets going. Popular as the ‘Universe Boss’ among his fans, Gayle has finished umpteen matches for his team both in international cricket and IPL.

Playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing cash-rich league, Gayle was seen adding his finishing touches during a practice soccer match in a video posted by the official PBKS social media handle on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old diverted the ball to goal as KL Rahul, Chris Jordan were seen celebrating along with the former once the goalkeeper missed to field the ball.

“Be it football or cricket, #UniverseBoss certainly knows how to apply finishing touches,” PBKS had captioned the video.

Here’s the video:

Gayle has had a disappointing outing so far in IPL 2021, scoring only 119 runs in six matches at an all-time low average of 23.80.

Meanwhile, PBKS are currently enjoying a break from their hectic schedule. They lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets.

After winning just two out of six matches, the KL Rahul-led team is in the bottom half of the points-table.

Though they were the first side to cross the 200 run mark in an innings in the ongoing IPL, their campaign has been quite patchy.

PBKS will face-off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their seventh match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (April 30).