IPL 2021 – WATCH: Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav takes a one-handed stunner during the practice session

After comfortably winning their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking ahead and preparing for their next game.

The Rishabh Pant-led team is known for their pacer attack and has the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Umesh Yadav.

Recently, a new pacer Avesh Khan joined the veterans’ ranks when he proved his mettle by taking two prized scalps of Faf Du Plessis and MS Dhoni in their opening contest of IPL 2021.

The Delhi franchise recently posted a video on their official social media handle where Umesh was seen taking a fabulous catch with his left hand.

Ajinkya Rahane, the right-hand batsman, pushed the ball off Yadav’s bowling and the Nagpur-born cricketer was quick to dive in the air in his follow-through to take a one-handed stunner.

Last year, Umesh didn’t have a great IPL as he could only play two matches before being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

This year, he was roped in by DC for INR 1 crore.

The 33-year-old pacer was out of action for quite some time after suffering a calf injury in the 2020-21 Indian tour of Australia. He joined the Indian squad for England Tests but didn’t get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Talking about his IPL performance, Yadav has taken 119 wickets in 121 matches so far at an average of 30.07 and an economy rate of 8.51.