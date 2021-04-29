IPL 2021: WATCH – Faf du Plessis takes an extraordinary catch at the boundary to dismiss Manish Pandey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acrobatic player Faf du Plessis pulled off an amazing catch during Match 23 of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The former South African captain once again proved why he is one of the all-time great fielders. In the fifth delivery of the 18th over of SRH’s innings, Du Plessis put in a diving effort near the boundary to send back the dangerous looking Manish Pandey (61 off 46).

This is just incredible from Faf Du Plessis, he just keeps producing stunning catches around him. What a fielder. pic.twitter.com/fQWpruRSu8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2021

Later in the match, CSK easily chased down the 172-run target with 7 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare. Thanks to the opening partnership of 129 runs between their openers Du Plessis (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (75). The win was CSK’s fifth in succession.

Their performance so far in IPL 2021 has been completely different to what happed last year when they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.

The three-time champions will next face defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 1.