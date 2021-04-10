IPL 2021: WATCH – Glenn Maxwell hits the ball out of Chepauk stadium; Virat Kohli’s reaction is priceless

During the first match of the ongoing IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya for a 100-metre six, which eventually landed outside the Chepauk stadium.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 11th over when Krunal bowled one into Maxwell’s slot, and the Aussie charged down the track and smashed the ball over long-on for a maximum.

In addition to becoming a source of amazement for the IPL fans, Maxwell also impressed RCB captain Virat Kohli as the latter was stunned to see the distance the ball travelled after hitting the bat.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 during a 160-run chase, Maxwell played an entertaining knock of 39 runs. His 28-ball stay at the crease was laced with three fours and two sixes.

Here’s the video:

Glenn Maxwell goes HUGE in IPL opener 😮 pic.twitter.com/XlVPShz9xS — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) April 9, 2021

RCB won the first match of IPL 2021 by two wickets

After winning the toss, Kohli decided to bowl first. MI could manage 159/9 in 20 overs, with RCB seamer Harshal Patel headlining the innings with an impressive five-wicket haul (5/27).

In reply, RCB reached the finished line on the last ball of the match. Wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers smashed 48 off 27 to pull his team out of trouble. He got run out on the fourth delivery of Trent Boult’s final over, but Harshal held his nerve to hit the winning runs.