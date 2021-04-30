IPL 2021: WATCH – Kieron Pollard’s sidesplitting reaction after Chris Morris’ bumper hits his helmet

Kieron Pollard is known for hitting big sixes, making acrobatic moves in the outfield and bowling some deceiving cutters. Apart from his spectacular cricketing qualities, the Windies all-rounder is also widely popular for his antics on the field, whether he is batting or fielding.

Pollard once again gave a glimpse of his entertaining nature during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

It all happened on the third ball of the 18th over of MI innings when RR all-rounder Chris Morris bowled a sharp bouncer to the Trinidadian cricketer. Pollard ducked the delivery, but it struck his helmet and dribbled away towards the boundary at the fine leg.

However, after being hit on the helmet, the 33-year-old hilariously waved at the ball to reach the fence. It looked as if Pollard was cheering the white leather to cross the rope.

On-air commentator Ian Bishop couldn’t stop himself from laughing and enjoying at the moment. He was heard saying: “And Pollard is asking the ball to go to the boundary. Pollard is waving the ball on ‘please go to the boundary for four leg byes’.”

Here is the video:

Mumbai record their third win in IPL 2021

Speaking about the game, MI managed to beat the Royals by seven wickets to register their third win in the fourteenth season of the tournament.

Asked to bat first, RR made 171/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson scored 42 off 27 balls while opener Jos Buttler smashed 41 from 32 deliveries. Apart from the duo, young star Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (35) made valuable contributions to their team’s total.

In reply, the defending champions chased down the target in 18.3 overs, thanks to explosive batsman Quinton de Kock, who scored an unbeaten 70 from 50 deliveries with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Krunal Pandya also shined with the bat, hitting 39 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 150.