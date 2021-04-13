IPL 2021 – WATCH: Mohammed Shami collides with KL Rahul while taking a catch of Ben Stokes

The fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) held between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) had every possible scene to entertain the fans in an absolute cracker of a game.

The high-scoring encounter saw players from both sides smashing bowlers all around the park. As many as 24 times, the ball landed into the stands of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, with Punjab hitting 13 sixes while Rajasthan slamming the remaining 11 maximums.

Put to bat first, PBKS led by KL Rahul posted a massive total of 221 runs on the scoreboard with a loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Rahul scored the maximum 91 runs from 50 deliveries. He was well assisted by all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who contributed 64 runs to the team’s total.

In reply, the Royals’ fell short of just 4 runs from the set target. Their innings’ main highlight was skipper Sanju Samson, who exhibited the beast mode, smashing 119 off 63 balls, featuring 12 fours and seven gigantic sixes.

However, their chase did not start well as the 2008 IPL winners lost opener Ben Stokes for a duck on the third delivery of the first over bowled by pacer Mohammad Shami. Apart from the nail-biting finish, Rahul’s superior batting display and Samson’s incredible effort to keep Royals alive till the last ball, the dismissal of Stokes also captured everyone’s attention.

Stokes was sent back to the dug-out when he top-edged the delivery bowled by Shami. The right-arm speedster went for a back of a length on the off-side. The ball was not short enough to pull, but Stokes decided to go for the full monty. As a result, he got a top edge, and the white leather went straight up.

Both Shami and Rahul stormed in to take the catch, and Stokes ducked after getting an apprehension that the ball might fall over his head. Meanwhile, the bowler and the keeper collided with each other. Eventually, Shami succeeded in grabbing the opportunity.

As the dismissal was completed, both Shami and Rahul stared hard at each other, with the bowler animatedly waving hands as he was asking his skipper why he hadn’t acknowledged his call.

Here is the video: