IPL 2021: WATCH – Ravindra Jadeja mimics Graeme Smith in his whacky style

After winning three out of four matches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having a great time on the field. Their openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have regained their form. The middle-order consists of Mr IPL Suresh Raina and English southpaw Moeen Ali. Their lower order has power hitters like the two times World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni and left-handed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

With the inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, CSK’s bowling attack has also looked in good shape, along with Deepak Chahar, who has been providing consistent breakthroughs. The MS Dhoni-led team are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points-table.

This elation has continued off the field too, where Jadeja was recently seen mimicking Graeme Smith. In a video uploaded by Cricktracker on social media, Jaddu can be holding the bat like the former South African captain with his right hand just in line with the bat’s handle and an awkward crouch. These antics provided rib-tickling moments to his teammates after a good day on the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The video is a must-watch:

Ravindra Jadeja imitates Graeme Smith in CSK dressing room 😄 📹: #sureshraina pic.twitter.com/MoGTbgi9Mp — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, CSK thrashed KKR in a close encounter by 18 runs. Batting first, du Plessis (95) and Gaikwad (64) provided the much-needed start to the team in yellow. On the other hand, in the bowling department, Chahar bagged four wickets while Ngidi scalped three. Jadeja, too, contributed in all spheres, especially with his fielding, where he took a stunner to dismiss KKR’s Sunil Narine.

CSK are scheduled to play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 25) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.