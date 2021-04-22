IPL 2021: WATCH – Ravindra Jadeja takes a sharp catch to remove Sunil Narine during CSK’s win over KKR

After taking four catches in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, Ravindra Jadeja continued to stun everyone with his superman abilities in the CSK’s face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led franchise posted a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Assisted by their openers Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64), the Super Kings finished at their highest score of the season.

In response, the Eoin Morgan-led side had a terrible start since they lost their top five batsmen within the powerplay.

Jadeja pulled off a screamer to dismiss Sunil Narine who came into bat after captain Morgan’s dismissal. The instance happened in the last ball of the fifth over. After taking three crucial wickets of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Morgan, Deepak Chahar bowled a back-off delivery to Narine.

He was sent up the order to counter-attack, and true to his intent, the West Indies’ cricketer made room for himself and slapped the ball towards the covers hoping to get a boundary. With the blink of an eye, the white leather’s journey was cut short when Jadeja dived to his right to snaffle an unbelievable catch.

The former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, present in the commentary box, expressed his surprise by calling Jadeja a ‘Jadugar’ (magician).

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, after stumbling early, KKR’s lower-order fired and missed the gargantuan target by only a mile. Pat Cummins (66) and Andre Russell (54) helped their team put a courageous fight before bundling out for 202.