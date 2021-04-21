IPL 2021: WATCH – Ravindra Jadeja’s hilarious reaction after grabbing his fourth catch against RR

  • Ravindra Jadeja took four catches during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Jadeja celebrated after completing the catches in his unique style.

Ravindra Jadeja with his unique celebration ( Image Source: Twitter)
On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a huge margin of 45 runs. The Chennai-based franchise put up a mammoth total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. In response, the Sanju Samson-led team could only muster 143 before their inning finished.

However, one player who caught everyone’s attention was Ravindra Jadeja. The left-hander contributed heavily in CSK’s win as he was involved in 6 out of 9 dismissals.

Firstly, he bagged two scalps of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube. Next, he took four catches near the boundary to help his team restrict RR at 143/9.

The Saurashtra cricketer took a sharp catch off Sam Curran’s bowling at deep mid-wicket to send Manan Vohra back to the pavilion. He then pulled off two stunners in the 14th over to dismiss Chris Morris and Riyan Parag at the deep-mid wicket. Jaddu blew the final nail in RR coffin by taking a sharp catch of Jaydev Unadkat in the 20th over.

However, a unique thing about the dismissals was the way Jadeja celebrated after completing the catches. He signalled with his fingers that he had taken four catches and also enacted making a phone call. This celebration is doing the rounds on social media and is a must-watch.

Here’s the video:

