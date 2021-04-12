IPL 2021: WATCH – Shubman Gill hits a no-look six off T Natarajan in SRH vs KKR clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening pair Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave their team a tremendous start in the third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While Rana entertained fans with his explosive inning of 80 runs from 56 deliveries, Gill failed to contribute after falling for just 15 runs. The right-handed batsman played some outstanding shots and was looking to go further but got outdone by SRH’s mainstay in the bowling department, Rashid Khan, with his classic googly.

Despite not scoring much, Gill was able to gain everyone’s attention with a wonderful shot he played in his short inning. The young Indian star exhibited his superb class with a no-look six against yorker king T Natarajan.

It all happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when the left-armer bowled a length ball near the middle and off-stump. Gill saw the opportunity and punched the ball towards long-on for a scintillating six.

Here is the video:

Speaking about the game, KKR, while riding on Rana’s knock, posted 187/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Rana, top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi also smashed a crucial fifty. He made 53 from 29 deliveries, including five fours and two maximums.

In reply, SRH took the game to the last over but fell short of 10 runs. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow were the main highlights in SRH’s innings. While Pandey scored an unbeaten 61 from 44 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes, the English batsman smashed 55 off 40 balls, including five fours and three maximums.

The next game of the Knight Riders is against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the same venue on Tuesday (April 13).