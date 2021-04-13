IPL 2021: WATCH – Steve Smith exhibits his hilarious dance moves with Delhi Capitals’ teammates

After convincingly winning their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at Wankhede on April 10, Delhi Capitals (DC) took another opportunity to remain in the buzz. But this time, they weren’t playing against any team.

A recent series of videos uploaded by the Delhi-based franchise on Twitter show their heroes having a good time. Rishabh Pant and Co. are winning hearts on the internet with their dance moves.

Shooting for a promotional event, Steve Smith is seen having the best time with Ajinkya Rahane, Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes and Ravichandran Ashwin.

While it is no surprise to see Indian players tapping their feet to an Indian number, Woakes and Smith completely unleashing their Indian moves comes as an excitement.

Dhawan is seen doing his bhangra moves and sharing a special goofy moment with Smith as he comes closer to join him in the dance moves. Later, Ashwin is also spotted signalling Dhawan to start their signature moves which they had done in a previous promotional video.

Steve Smith dancing. So good 😂 pic.twitter.com/L4VNHArUcl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) April 13, 2021

Smudge was not included in the playing eleven in the first match due to the restrictive IPL rule of playing only four overseas players in a particular game.

The last year’s IPL outing was a disaster for him when he played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and could only manage 311 runs in 14 matches at his lowest ever average of 25.91.

Overall, the New South Wales cricketer has played 95 IPL matches and scored 2333 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 129.25.

DC are scheduled to play their next IPL 2021 match against RR on April 15.