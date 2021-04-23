IPL 2021: WATCH – Virat Kohli leaves everyone in splits after winning the toss against Sanju Samson

In match 16 of the ongoing IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clashed with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Virat Kohli-led side chose to bowl first after winning the toss. RR lost their top four wickets for a paltry score of 43/4 before Shivam Dube (46) and Rahul Tewatia (40) steadied their innings. Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for his team, picking up three wickets in his four overs and conceded only 27 runs.

For RCB, openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli put up a sturdy partnership of 181 to nudge Royals at the bottom of the points-table while they stood atop after the contest was over.

There were smiles in the RCB camp. However, RCB captain Kohli had other reasons, too, to beam. While match referee Shakti Singh was conducting the toss, Kohli flipped the coin, and Sanju Samson called for tails. Albeit, the coin ended up in heads, and the match-presenter Ian Bishop called Kohli to the fore-front to make his decision. Still, in a hilarious misunderstanding, Kohli asked the Royals’ skipper Samson to make his call and nonchalantly moved backwards.

It was only a second later when the 32-year-old realized that he had won the toss and came forward grinning from ear to ear. Initially confused at what had happened, Samson, too, shared a smile with Ian Bishop on the matter.

Kohli apologized and whimsically explained that he is not used to winning tosses before choosing to bowl.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Kohli has become the first player to complete 6000 runs in the cash-rich league, and his team is the first to win all four matches.

RCB are scheduled to play their next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (April 25) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.