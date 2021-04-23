IPL 2021: WATCH – Virat Kohli’s ‘baby celebration’ for daughter Vamika after completing his fifty

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have acquired the top spot in the points table of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after their fourth successive victory. The Virat Kohli and Co. recorded a brilliant 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Skipper Kohli and young sensation Devdutt Padikkal put on 181 runs for the opening wicket to register the third-highest chase in IPL history without losing a wicket.

While Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls to play a supporting role, Padikkal stayed unbeaten on 101 from 52 deliveries to smash his first-ever century in the cash-rich league.

When Kohli reached his fifty during the epic chase, he celebrated in a unique style that became the ‘talk of the town’. The RCB leader kissed and then gestured a cradle, signifying that he is dedicating the knock to his newborn daughter, Vamika.

Here is the video:

Notably, Virat and his wife Anushka were blessed with a daughter in January 2021. Anushka and daughter Vamika are staying with Virat as the RCB management has permitted the family members of the players to travel with them.

After the match, Virat gave credit to his team’s bowlers for restricting the Royals at 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Both Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel picked up three wickets each, while Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson and Washington Sundar bagged one scalp apiece.

Kohli asserted that they (RCB) don’t have big names in the bowling department but have depth in the bowling. He also appreciated bowlers for taking most wickets in death overs this year, which had been the problem with RCB in the past few seasons.

“We don’t have standout names (in bowling), but we have effective ones. We have depth in our bowling. They are professionals. We have taken the most wickets in the death overs this season so far, and it’s something we take pride in. Dev’s innings was a great one, but I’d also like to credit the bowlers for setting it up. (to the fans) We’re moving in the right direction,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.