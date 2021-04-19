IPL 2021: CSK vs RR, Match 12 – Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The MS Dhoni-led side came back strongly in their second game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and gave their skipper the best gift in his 200th outing for CSK.

Sanju Samson & Co., on the other hand, sealed a last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals (DC) after their narrow loss to PBKS in their opening fixture. They did superbly well in the absence of Ben Stokes, who has returned to England after sustaining a finger injury. It will be interesting to see who they sign as his replacement.

The Royals comfortably defeated CSK in both the games during IPL 2020 but considering their current form, this game could go down to the wire.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 23 | CSK won: 14 | RR won: 9 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report

The strip at Wankhede is always known to be a batsmen’s paradise and going by the result of Sunday’s second encounter (between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings), the pitch offered plenty of assistance to the batters.

Due to fair bounce and true nature of the surface, once again, a big total is expected when Dhoni’s men take on Samson & Co. on Monday. A target of less than 180 will make it easy for the chasing team to grab two important points.

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Predictions

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

RR Total: 180-190

Case 2:

RR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK Total: 185-195

The team batting second will win the match.