IPL 2021: WATCH – MS Dhoni celebrates with his teammates after reaching 200 matches milestone for CSK

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni became the first player to complete 200 matches for the ‘Yellow Army’ after he led his side against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Dhoni’s 200th match for CSK resulted in a comfortable victory as the three-time champions restricted PBKS to 106 for 8, thanks to Deepak Chahar‘s outstanding four-wicket performance for 13 runs only.

In reply, CSK chased down the target in 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Moeen Ali, with 46 off 31 balls, was their highest run-scorer.

After the game, the Super Kings celebrated Dhoni’s 200th match for the team. In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of CSK, the Ranchi-born superstar is seen cutting a cake on the special occasion and sharing it with his teammates.

Dhoni was seen sharing the cake with head coach Stephen Fleming and his dear friend Suresh Raina among others.

Here is the video:

A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us! #Thala200 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ErkDrHewdZ — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL, having won the title as many as three times in 2010, 2011 and 2018 for CSK. However, last year the Super Kings didn’t have the best season, as they missed out on a playoffs spot for the first time in their history.

Overall, the veteran stumper has played 206 matches in the cash-rich league. He has amassed 4632 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67, along with 23 half-centuries. The 39-year-old is CSK’s second-highest scorer after Raina, who has 5430 runs to his credit from 195 matches.

Dhoni is also the leading six-hitter among Indian batsmen in the lucrative league. The right-handed explosive batter has smashed 216 sixes so far – which is third-highest overall after Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villiers (237).