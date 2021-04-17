Jasprit Bumrah reacts to a video about his unusual bowling action

Jasprit Bumrah is being termed as one of the best pacers of the present times because of his wicket-taking ability. The right-hand speedster is surely going to have a big hand in Mumbai Indians (MI) victory as they defend their title in this years’ edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah wasn’t successful enough to leave an impression in the opening match of the 2021 season. In the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he managed to take only two wickets, whereas, in the second match played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was not able to send any batsman back to the dressing room.

He is often called the “Death-over” specialist in the present times because of his wicket-taking ability and accuracy to bowl inch-perfect Yorkers and slow deliveries, but, there is one more amusing thing for which the scantily-built pacer has gained some attention and that is his orthodox bowling action.

The go-to bowler for the MI has a huge fan following, many cricket enthusiasts must have also tried to copy his bowling action. In a video posted on MI’s official Instagram handle, two fans can be seen arguing over who can imitate the bowling action of Bumrah accurately.

Just after the clip, Bumrah appears on the screen and asks the fans to teach him his own action “Aap log sikha do,” said Bumrah.

The 27-year-old also had a celebration after completing his one-month marriage anniversary with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on April 15 and posted a beautiful post on Twitter.

“One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations, and peace. One month of being married to my best friend,” he captioned the image.

“I cannot wait to see you,” commented Sanjana on Bumrah’s post.

On their big day, Ganesan also wrote an adorable message and told how much she loves her husband and is missing him while he is touring with MI.

She uploaded an image and wrote, “Missing the husband and that cake a little extra today.”

Mumbai Indians have their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 17).