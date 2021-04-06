“Most awaited pic of the season”: Netizens react after seeing Glenn Maxwell in RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2021

Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell is undoubtedly one of the biggest hitters in modern-day cricket. His superior batting skills, outstanding hand-eye coordination and inventive shots make him the nightmare for any bowler in the world.

However, Maxwell has not been able to justify his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Except for the 2014 edition of the cash-rich league, where he accumulated 552 runs from 16 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 187.75 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Maxwell never really had a great season with the willow.

Overall, the Victorian has played 82 IPL matches, scoring 1,505 runs at a poor average of 22.13. Even during the last season, the Aussie power-striker struggled to score runs. He only managed to amass 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of 15.42, without hitting a single six in the entire competition.

Despite that, Maxwell did not have a bad time in IPL 2021 auctions. The 32-year-old was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping INR 14.25 crore.

On Tuesday, RCB’s official Twitter handle shared a Maxwell picture in the team’s jersey where the Melbourne-lad can be seen playing a reverse-sweep shot.

What better way to start a Tuesday than seeing Maxi in RCB colours? 😍#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/acGavqauD4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

After RCB posted the image, the fans looked super happy and were thrilled to see the Australian star donning the red jersey.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

That's actually the most exciting part of IPL 14.

Maxi in RCB colours😍 — 🇮🇳 🏏✒ (@TheJafferImam) April 6, 2021

Nice to See maxi im excited to See him🔥🔥 — Syed Faizan (@SyedFai55150378) April 6, 2021

Open the innings with Virat Kohli 🤘 — Naveen (@LoveNeedsMoney9) April 6, 2021

The most awaited pic of the season 😍😍😍😍😍 — Ambrish Upadhyay (@Ambrish22143670) April 6, 2021

Regarding Maxi’s batting order, RCB’s director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, has confirmed that the power-striker will come in the middle-order and strengthen the batting unit alongside AB de Villiers.

“He is a fantastic player. We want some X-factor players…especially through the middle overs, and having high-impact cricketers like (Glenn) Maxwell adds to the value that an A. B. de Villiers brings in the middle and potentially at the back end as well,” Hesson told reporters at a virtual press conference held last week.

Hesson stated that Maxwell has the ability to turn the game on its head, and they wish to utilise him properly.

“On his day, he (Maxwell) can turn the game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills… He is already clear about his role in the team, but spending some time with people he is going to be batting with will help him understand his role implicitly… Also, from a bowling point of view, he adds some good skills, and he is an amazing fielder as well… “ added Hesson.