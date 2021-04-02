Netizens dig out Urvashi Rautela’s link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant after actress denies knowing any cricketer

Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela was rumoured to be dating Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant last year. However, before the couple could make things official, they decided to part ways.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rishabh even blocked Urvashi on Whatsapp as he “did not want to take things forward” in terms of their relationship.

Now, a year after her link-up rumours with Pant, Urvashi has made some clarity on the matter. She was recently engaged in a Question & Answer session on Instagram, where the former Miss Diva revealed she has no connection with any cricketers.

“I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir,” was Urvashi’s response when asked about her favourite cricketer.

This response from Urvashi left many netizens surprised. Needless to mention that the screenshots of her reaction and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

Talking about Pant, the 23-year-old has been in stellar form for his national team and was recently appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He will be leading DC in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

Pant has been rewarded for his brilliant performances in the away and home series against Australia and England. He was India’s leading run-scorer in the Test series against Australia Down Under and continued his purple patch during England’s tour of India, where he scored 270 runs in the four-match Test series, 155 runs in two ODIs and 105 runs in three T20Is.