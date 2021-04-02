NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Devon Conway emulates MS Dhoni to dismiss Afif Hossain in Auckland T20I

New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway’s street-smart glovework to dismiss Afif Hossain in the third and last T20I against Bangladesh reminded fans of India’s veteran stumper MS Dhoni.

In the sixth over of the second innings bowled by NZ spinner Todd Astle, Hossain tried to go over the mid-wicket area but failed to connect. The batsman was beaten by a bit of extra bounce on the delivery.

Conway collected the ball cleanly behind the stumps and was alert enough to remove the bails when Hossain’s foot was on the line.

The on-field umpire straightaway went upstairs, and the verdict came in Conway’s favour. Hossain had to make a long walk back to the pavilion after scoring eight runs off six balls.

That is superb glovework from Devon Conway 👏👏👏 He knew straight away…

In the rain-affected match, Bangladesh were given a target of 142 in 10 overs. But their team got bundled out for just 76 in 9.3 overs.

With a 65-run defeat in the 3rd T20I, the tourists lost the three-match series 3–0. For New Zealand, Astle was the pick of the bowlers with 4/13 runs in 2 overs.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. The match was scheduled to start at 7 pm local time, but the toss itself finally took place at 9 pm due to rain.

Batting first, NZ opener Finn Allen scored 71 off 29 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. He raced to his half-century off just 18 balls.

Finn and his partner Martin Guptill shared an 85-run partnership for the first wicket in just 4.5 overs and guided their side to put on a mammoth 141/4 on the board in 10 overs.