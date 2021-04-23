Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in a low-scoring encounter at Harare; Twitterverse explodes

  • Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan under hundred to win the second T20I by 19 runs.

  • The three match T20I series is now levelled at 1-1.

Zimbabwe is grappling head to head with Pakistan in their three T20I series played at Harare. The series is equalled at 1-1, and the decider will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (April 25).

Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe in the first T20I encounter by 11 runs. Mohammed Rizwan stood out for Pakistan by smoking an unbeaten 82 off 61 balls.

However, on Friday in the second T20I, the story was entirely different. Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first.

With wickets falling at regular interval, Zimbabwes batters contributed in bits and pieces but struggled to put a formidable score on the board. They lost wickets whenever they tried to accelerate and could only manage a paltry score of 118/9 in their allotted twenty overs. Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he took two wickets for 19 runs.

In response, the visitors also found it difficult to bat on the sluggish surface. Zimbabwe’s bowlers hadn’t lost their hopes and the minnows wrecked through Pakistan’s batting line-up. They made Pakistan’s batters helpless and didn’t let them accelerate. With mounting pressure and no option left, Pakistan’s batsmen had to go for the slogs, and that is where Zimbabwe’s bowlers capitalized. The hosts bundled out the Men in Green on 99 and won the match by 19 runs.

Luke Jongwe, who scalped four wickets for 18 runs, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.

