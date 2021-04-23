Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in a low-scoring encounter at Harare; Twitterverse explodes

Zimbabwe is grappling head to head with Pakistan in their three T20I series played at Harare. The series is equalled at 1-1, and the decider will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (April 25).

Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe in the first T20I encounter by 11 runs. Mohammed Rizwan stood out for Pakistan by smoking an unbeaten 82 off 61 balls.

However, on Friday in the second T20I, the story was entirely different. Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first.

With wickets falling at regular interval, Zimbabwe‘s batters contributed in bits and pieces but struggled to put a formidable score on the board. They lost wickets whenever they tried to accelerate and could only manage a paltry score of 118/9 in their allotted twenty overs. Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he took two wickets for 19 runs.

In response, the visitors also found it difficult to bat on the sluggish surface. Zimbabwe’s bowlers hadn’t lost their hopes and the minnows wrecked through Pakistan’s batting line-up. They made Pakistan’s batters helpless and didn’t let them accelerate. With mounting pressure and no option left, Pakistan’s batsmen had to go for the slogs, and that is where Zimbabwe’s bowlers capitalized. The hosts bundled out the Men in Green on 99 and won the match by 19 runs.

Luke Jongwe, who scalped four wickets for 18 runs, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Vulnerability of middle order badly exposed. Batsmen couldn't tackle slow wicket. Embarrasing defeat. Have to come back stronger in the 3rd match. Full video: https://t.co/6tLK7FZaZt#pakvzim #cricket #pakistan pic.twitter.com/10sY6J3BBJ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

Extraordinary stuff. Zimbabwe defend 119 against an experienced Pakistan, bowling them out for just 99. Congratulations Zimbabwe, a great moment for them. Pakistan minus Rizwan this series: 153/15#ZIMvPAK #Cricket — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) April 23, 2021

This is the WORST batting display I have seen from Pakistan in a long, long time. Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in T20Is after 15 straight losses. People have been saying that our tail starts from two down and today it was quite evident.#ZIMvPAK — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) April 23, 2021

Really good by Zim and Jongwe & embarrassing from Pakistan,a nice wake up call with a middle order that hasn’t delivered. #ZIMvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 23, 2021

Worst ever Day and performance of Pakistan Cricket after shocking loss vs Bangladesh in 99 World Cup?#PakvZim — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) April 23, 2021

This is the first time in history that Zimbabwe have beaten Pakistan in a T20I. They had previously lost all 15 matches #ZIMvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 23, 2021

Asif Ali last 10 T20Is

Average 7.44

Only 1 six hit off 77 balls . #ZIMvPAK — Rasheed shakoor (@rasheedshakoor) April 23, 2021

Pakistan fail to chase 119 vs Zimbabwe, BUT ITS OKAY! Because all 11 players are fit and that’s all that matters. No need for unfit Azam Khan when you have super fit Asif Ali 👏 #ZIMvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) April 23, 2021

Lowest SR in a T20I innings with 40+ balls for 🇵🇰:

(Since 2018) 91.1 – 41 (45) – Babar Azam vs 🇿🇼 – TODAY

97.6 – 40 (41) – Babar Azam vs 🇳🇿 – 2018

100 – 50 (50) – Babar Azam vs 🇿🇦 – 2021

100 – 41 (41) – Babar Azam vs 🇳🇿 – 2018

102 – 45 (44) – Babar Azam vs 🇦🇺 – 2018#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/oo0p3pUIuv — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) April 23, 2021

How PCT sees Harare cricket stadium. pic.twitter.com/BKmpJ6qpQC — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) April 23, 2021

A blur of fiery red at the Harare Sports Club. Nice to see, but the reality check it's given Pakistan this close to the World T20 is hard to overstate #ZIMvPAK — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) April 23, 2021

These sort of defeats are inexcusable, I mean we couldn't get even 100 vs Zim chasing 119 and we had our 1st choice top 4, such a poor performance — Khurram Aziz (@khurramaziz123) April 23, 2021

Have the respect and applaud that performance from Zimbabwe. Showed great energy and commitment in the field, never gave up…squeezed the greatest batsman in the game and got their thoroughly deserved win. Congratulations 🇿🇼 #ZIMvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) April 23, 2021

Asif Ali walking back to the pavilion after scoring a duck #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/VCwlFjd9Ub — Ramiya 🙂 (@Yeh_tu_hoga) April 23, 2021

Rizwan failed Fakhar failed Hafeez failed Asif failed Faheem failed But lets blame the kid who is playing his second game. Typical Pakistani fans 🤦‍♂️ #ZIMvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) April 23, 2021