Prasidh Krishna reveals the lesson he learnt from Virat Kohli

Prasidh Krishna, the new recruit in the Indian cricket team, opened up about his experience of playing the ODI series against England.

The Karnataka pacer was quick to bag four wickets in his first International game at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune for just 54 runs, making it the best figures for an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

Initially, in the match, he was taken by storm by the English openers Jason Roy and Johnny Bairstow. He conceded 37 runs in just three overs.

Talking about the match in a recent interview, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer revealed that it was a dream come true to play for India.

“It’s been two weeks that I played three games for India and now back in KKR, practising and waiting to play. All I realise is time has been flying and it’s going to fly no matter what you do. But on the hindisight, it’s been a great experience to have made my debut for India. It’s a dream come true for any cricketer,” said Krishna.

He further added that the praise he received from all quarters of the world has upped his confidence.

” In terms of the praise I have been getting, it only adds to my confidence levels and I look forward to taking it ahead from here,” Krishna was quoted as saying by KKR’s official website.

Telling about his tacts, the Bengaluru-born revealed that instead of variation, he focused on consistency and process.

“Every single game that I was a part of, I tried to be at my best. There was no specific variation that I had been working on, but I did learn some important lessons while playing for Team India,” he said.

However, after the first costly spell, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli helped him make a comeback by advising him to stay positive and remain on the front foot.

“At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well. We made a comeback, and we won. So yes, that’s one lesson I have learnt – about being positive no matter what the situation is,” Krishna signed off.

The 25-year-old pacer revealed that this is what helped him in picking up wickets. He came back strongly in the second and third spells and took the prized wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, and Tom Curran.

India went on to win the match by 66 runs.

Playing for KKR in the first match of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the right arm seamer took two wickets of David Warner and Mohammed Nabi and helped his team win by ten runs. Krishna conceded 35 runs in the process in his allotted quota of four overs at an economy rate of 8.75.

KKR is set to play their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.