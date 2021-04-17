Ravindra Jadeja dedicates a beautiful message to his wife on their 5th marriage anniversary

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of IPL 2021. Ravindra Jadeja’s energy on the field was noticeable to all CSK fans as the all-rounder with his perfect aim at the stumps sent the PBKS captain KL Rahul back to the pavilion and then took a flying catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.

Jadeja’s acrobatics and Deepak Chahar’s phenomenal four wickets spell brought the PBKS to a halt on 106 runs for 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

Chasing a below par-total, opening batsman Faf du Plessis without being dismissed made 36 runs out of 33 balls, whereas, all-rounder Moeen Ali with some clean fours and sixes built a partnership of 66 runs for the second wicket and added a win as well as a comeback for the three-time champions.

On Saturday, Jadeja took to Twitter to posted a picture from his wedding ceremony and wished wife Riva Solanki on their fifth marriage anniversary. The couple got married in 2016.

“Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let’s continue this journey with peace n love,” tweeted Jadeja.

Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let’s continue this journey with peace n love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4s1OcJrL38 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 17, 2021

Jadeja, the incomprehensible left-arm spinner and a hard-hitting batsman, is often called one of the best fielders worldwide as he has hit numerous gigantic sixes and grabbed a lot of mind-boggling catches.

Jadeja was ruled out from India’s Test series against Australia because he had suffered a thumb injury during the ODI leg. He returned back to the field with a game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.