SA vs PAK: Fakhar Zaman opens up about his run out and Quinton de Kock’s gesture

  • Fakhar Zaman registered the highest individual score in ODI cricket while chasing on Sunday.

  • Zaman's run out in the final over of the match became a huge talking point.

Fakhar Zaman, Quinton de Kock (Pic Source: Twitter)
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant knock ended on 193, off the first ball of the last over during the second ODI against South Africa, when a direct hit by Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of the crease at the striker’s end.

However, questions are being raised on the legality of the dismissal because the Proteas wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was moving his arms, possibly indicating that the throw from Markram might be going at the non-striker’s end. On the other hand, he might be trying to communicate something else to his teammates.

In all this event, Zaman slowed down a bit and even turned around to look at his partner Haris Rauf and was caught short of his crease.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

According to MCC’s Law 41.5.1, it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

Chasing 342, Pakistan needed 31 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. After Zaman’s run-out, the visitors managed to reach 324 for 9, losing the contest by 17 runs.

With this win, South Africa have levelled the three-match ODI series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played in Centurion on Wednesday (April 7).

