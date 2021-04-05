Twitter Reactions: Fakhar Zaman’s valiant knock goes in vain as South Africa beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI

  • Fakhar Zaman registered highest individual score in ODIs while chasing.

  • After Zaman's run-out, Pakistan stumbled to a 17-run loss against South Africa.

Fakhar Zaman (Pic Source: Twitter)
A marathon 193-run knock by Fakhar Zaman went in vain as Pakistan lost the high-scoring thriller against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday (April 4).

Chasing South Africa’s total of 341/6 in 50 overs, none of the Pakistan batsmen barring Zaman – who stood at the crease for 224 minutes and faced 155 deliveries – could put up a fight against the home team. In the end, Pakistan managed 324/9 and lost the second ODI by 17 runs.

With this win, the Proteas levelled the three-match series after Pakistan had won the opening match by three wickets. The third and final ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 7.

Brief scores: South Africa 341/6 in 50 overs (Temba Bavuma 92, Quinton de Kock 80; Haris Rauf 3-54) beat Pakistan 324/9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193; Anrch Nortje 3-63) by 17 runs.

Here’s the video:

