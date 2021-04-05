Twitter Reactions: Fakhar Zaman’s valiant knock goes in vain as South Africa beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI

A marathon 193-run knock by Fakhar Zaman went in vain as Pakistan lost the high-scoring thriller against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday (April 4).

Chasing South Africa’s total of 341/6 in 50 overs, none of the Pakistan batsmen barring Zaman – who stood at the crease for 224 minutes and faced 155 deliveries – could put up a fight against the home team. In the end, Pakistan managed 324/9 and lost the second ODI by 17 runs.

With this win, the Proteas levelled the three-match series after Pakistan had won the opening match by three wickets. The third and final ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 7.

Brief scores: South Africa 341/6 in 50 overs (Temba Bavuma 92, Quinton de Kock 80; Haris Rauf 3-54) beat Pakistan 324/9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193; Anrch Nortje 3-63) by 17 runs.

Here’s the video:

Take a bow Fakhar Zaman 🔥🔥 that was special, deserved a double.. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wqy3OR3HbX — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) April 4, 2021

Fought well team pakistan 🇵🇰 never mind not to win this game but u left a strong statement in the field. @FakharZamanLive played a monumental innings of 193 with determination & hunger. Well done Man 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Boys lets win the decider on 7th april. We can do it. Aameen 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 4, 2021

u beauty @FakharZamanLive brother hard luck at the end but u was outstanding 👏 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) April 4, 2021

What a innings great batting @FakharZamanLive kamiyab wosay wrora pic.twitter.com/lFVwu8CJ7P — Aftab Alam 55 (@aftabalam55786) April 4, 2021

@FakharZamanLive you beauti boy really deserve man of the match 👏👏 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 4, 2021

Despite losing what a brilliant inng by @FakharZamanLive hard luck on missing double hundred #PAKvSA — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) April 4, 2021

Spectacular innings and great fight from @FakharZamanLive an innings full of calmness and control. Well done 👏🏼👏🏼#PAKvSA — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 4, 2021

Amazing knock tho — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 4, 2021

@FakharZamanLive what a knock ! What a day out ! Only to this sad end of this magnificent innings. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) April 4, 2021

This is next level stuff! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 4, 2021

What an inning its turning out to be @FakharZamanLive . Bravo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021