SA vs PAK: Here is what the ICC rule says regarding Quinton de Kock’s deceiving act to run out Fakhar Zaman

During the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday (April 4), the home team wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock got involved in a controversy after running out Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman.

The Proteas star pulled off a huge deception act that resulted in the wicket of Fakhar, who was batting on 193 and on the verge of scripting an incredible chase for his side. However, his dismissal changed the course of the match, and the visitors ended up losing the contest by 17 runs.

The incident took place on the first ball of the last over when the Babar Azam-led side needed 31 to win the game. Fakhar had a chance to complete his double century. He smashed the ball towards the cover region and ran for a couple.

And, when Fakhar was returning to complete two runs, De Kock gave him an impression that the throw was coming at the non-striker’s end. This made Fakhar look back at his partner, but in the meantime, the throw came towards the strikers’ end, and De Kock dislodged the bails. Thus, the 30-year-old missed out on his double century by seven runs.

The deception act of De Kock raised several eyebrows as many fans termed it as wrong and demanded that Pakistan should have been awarded five extra runs and Fakhar should have been not out.

The Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket (Marylebone Cricket Club) Code talks about “Unfair Play”. As per this rule (Law 41.5.1): “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

The rule also states that it is up to the umpires involved in the concerning game to decide whether the willful deception has taken place or not.

“It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not,” says Law 41.5.2.