SA vs PAK: Quinton de Kock’s deceptive run out sparks debate over its alleged legalities

Netizens were roused and broke into a debate over the alleged controversial tactic used by Quinton De Kock to run out Fakhar Zaman. In the 2nd ODI of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa. The home team posted a mammoth total of 341/6 before Pakistan opted to chase.

The visitors tried hard but failed, needing 31 runs off the last over. Batting on 192, Fakhar Zaman, the last standing hope for Pakistan, was on his way to his double century when de Kock used his deceptive trick.

The first ball of the last over saw Zaman complete a run after driving the ball to deep long-off and start for his second when he was run out deceptively by De Kock.

While Zaman was on his way to reach the wicketkeeper’s end safely, De Kock suddenly signalled as if pointing that the ball would reach the non-striker’s end.

Zaman fell victim to the trick and spun to check if his teammate Haris Rauf had reached the non-striker’s end safely and became too callous to complete the second run.

The final act in the trick came when Aiden Markram threw the ball at the wicketkeeper’s end and finished off the meticulously crafted brilliance of Zaman for 193.

The whole debate began since Law 41.5.1, which was implemented in September 2017, states, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive, or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

What a master inning by @FakharZamanLive. Treat to watch. Single handedly brought the game here.

Sad end to the inning. Deserved a 200.

Was the spirit of the game compromised by South Africa & @QuinnyDeKock69 in that run out?? Full review: https://t.co/bi2f2Qgxij#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/7Uvt8Ovhpn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

While some netizens applauded De Kock’s presence of mind, others were not too happy with him and called it a case of cheating. They were even stunned to see that the umpire had not awarded four runs to Pakistan as a penalty in addition to a run taken by the Pakistani batsmen.

What a poor display of sportsmanship by de Kock to get out #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/bzfCHD0tya — Tarique (@tanwer_m) April 4, 2021

This laugh from Q de kock have broke the hearts of millions of Pakistanis 💔

RIP sportsman spirit 😣#PakvRSA#fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/pgyRZr0lMA — Funnistan 🇵🇰 (@funnistann) April 4, 2021

A similar case was observed when Marnus Labuschagne, in a match between Queensland Bulls and Cricket Australia XI on September 28, 2017, tried to deceive Cricket Australia XI’s batsman Param Uppal with a fake throw. Queensland were penalised five runs, and the law was deemed to be broken within 24 hours of its implementation.

While applauding Fakhar Zaman, some netizens also remembered how Kumar Sangakarra, the ex- Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, had bluffed Ahmed Shehzad in an international match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, forcing him into a dive to save his wicket from a run-out while the ball was still farther away.

With Zaman leaving for the pavilion, Pakistan eventually fell short of their target by 17 runs.