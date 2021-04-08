SA vs PAK: Shahid Afridi expresses sadness over CSA releasing their key players

After Pakistan won the third ODI against South Africa by 28 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani strokemaker, congratulated the visitors for their win.

He expressed that he was impressed by Fakhar Zaman and the current Pakistani captain Babar Azam, who helped the team win games.

Congratulations to Pakistan on a fine series win. Great to see Fakhar follow his brilliant innings in Jo'Burg with another 100. Babar was once again all class, excellent bowling effort by all. A job well done 👏👏👏 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 7, 2021

While Babar scored 94 in the third ODI, just six runs short of his century before being dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo on the last ball of the innings, Zaman smashed his consecutive hundred in the series.

Despite having a century in the final ODI, the left-hander will be remembered for his 193 against the hosts in a lost cause in the 2nd ODI.

This was the highest individual score by any batsman during a run chase.

With this series win, Pakistan became the 2nd touring team after Australia to win at least two bilateral ODI series against South Africa.

Afridi was even surprised and sad that Cricket South Africa (CSA) released their five key players just before the series decider.

Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!! https://t.co/5McUzFuo8R — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 7, 2021

The Proteas released Kagiso Rabada, Andrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Lungi Ngidi to help them play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will begin from April 9.

While Nortje and Rabada have found a place in Delhi Capitals (DC), de Kock will contribute for Mumbai Indians (MI), Miller for Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Ngidi for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With relatively inexperienced players finding their place in the host’s team, the four-match T20 series will commence from April 10.

On the other hand, Mark Boucher, the former South African player and their head coach, stood in favour of the release stating that he had known this for a long time since the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and the CSA have a long-standing agreement to release players for IPL.

“There are pros and cons of these players missing matches in this series but we have known this for sometime because the BCCI and CSA have a long standing agreement to release players for the IPL and the scheduling didn’t work out because of the Covid-19 situation,” Boucher told a virtual press conference.

He further added that it would help them get information about the different venues and the opposition they can expect to play against in the upcoming T20 World Cup (WC).

“Playing in a good strong competition against top strong opposition who they are likely to face in the World T20 they are going to get first hand information about the different venues, opposition we expect to meet up in the World Event,” the 44-year-old added.

On top of that, the Cape-Town born asserted that it also allowed the relatively new team members in the side to prove their mettle.

“Look at it positively they are not going on holidays and it .. also gives us an opportunity to have a lookout over other guys in the fray,” Boucher concluded