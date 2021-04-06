SA vs PAK: Tabraiz Shamsi defends Quinton de Kock in ‘fake fielding’ run out incident

While Quinton de Kock and the rest of the South African team had a merry time once the Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman was out, netizens took to Twitter, blaming de Kock, the former Proteas skipper, for his ‘illegal’ run out.

The incident took place in the 49th over when Pakistan needed 31 runs off six balls. Zaman, the sole warrior, was batting on 192 off 154 balls when he drove the ball to deep long-off and called his partner Haris Rauf for a run.

The pair, after taking a single, decided to take another run after a slight stutter. While Zaman was considering whether Rauf had completed the second run, De Kock added to Pakistan’s woes by signalling the left-handed opener as if the ball was about to reach the non-striker’s end.

Zaman slowed down callously and spun around to check if Rauf had made it when Aiden Markram threw the ball at the striker’s end, and in no time, the former had to walk back to the pavilion.

This sparked a debate among the netizens over the illegalities of the dismissal since Law 41.5.1 states, “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

The umpires called it ‘out’ but fans still had arguments in favour of Zaman.

To stop the row, Shabrez Tamsi, another South African spinner, backed De Kock and said that Zaman had misinterpreted his teammate since he was asking his fielders to back up at the non-striker’s end.

Shamsi further added that it was funny since the batsman had stopped running and was lazy in completing the run.

This didn’t go down well with many including Waqar Younis who was swift to point out that De Kock had a wry smile on his face after Zaman was run out.

