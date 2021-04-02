Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan receive SUVs as promised by Anand Mahindra after India beat Australia in Test leg

Indian cricket players Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan recently received their respective new Mahindra Thar SUVs. The ultimate vehicle was gifted to them by Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra – the Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company.

Mr Anand provided the off-roader to Indian cricketers as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in the memorable India-Australia Test series, held earlier this year down under. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team had breached the Gabba fortress and won the four-match series by 2-1.

After the series victory, Mr Anand had announced on his Twitter handle that he would gift the Thar SUV to six young Indian cricketers. Apart from Natarajan and Thakur, the other players that will receive the valuable gift are Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury. They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible,” Mr Anand had written in a series of tweets on January 23.

Receiving the SUV, both the players took to their official Twitter handle and thanked Mr Anand for the wonderful gift. Shardul, who picked up seven wickets from one Test, wrote: “New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that the youth of our nation will look up to. Thank you once again, Shri @anandmahindra Ji, @pakwakankar Ji, for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia.”

Similarly, Natarajan, who bagged three wickets from one Test, expressed his gratitude towards Mr Anand, thanking him for the appreciation.

“Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people help me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible,” wrote Natarajan.

“As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust, sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test meaningful,” added Natarajan.

