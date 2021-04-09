South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 T20I series: Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

After a thrilling ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan, both teams are ready to battle out for the upcoming T20I leg, starting from Saturday (April 10).

The visitors will be high in confidence as they clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. Captain Babar Azam and opener Fakhar Zaman were the leading run-scorers in the series. While Fakhar amassed 302 runs with two centuries, including the highest score of 193, Babar accumulated 228 runs with one hundred.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to do well in the four-match T20I leg. However, they are short of their regular players, who have been released from the squad to participate in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have joined their respective franchises.

Not only that, but the Proteas have also suffered injuries to their key players. Captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dwaine Pretorius is currently under rehabilitation following a rib fracture. Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn in order to attend the birth of his first child.

The hosts would be hoping to see their young talent, who have been included in the squad in the absence of regular players, cashing in the opportunities thrown at them.

The first two T20Is will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Similarly, SuperSport Park in Centurion is set to host the remaining two matches of the shortest format.

Broadcast and Live Streaming details:

India : Star Sports 1; Disney+ Hotstar

: Star Sports 1; Disney+ Hotstar Pakistan : PTV Sports

: PTV Sports South Africa : Super Sport

: Super Sport England : Sky Sports

: Sky Sports United States : Willow TV

: Willow TV Australia: Fox Sports

Squads:

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.