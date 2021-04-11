SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Pitch Report, Playing combinations and Match prediction

In the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their campaign on Sunday (April 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Eoin Morgan led-side will be looking forward to a memorable season this time after a disappointing run in IPL 2020 as they finished at the fifth position. David Warner’s SRH, on the other hand, reached the playoffs of the previous season but were ruled out after losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

Head-to-head record

Played: 19; KKR: 12, SRH: 7; No result: 0

Pitch report

The pitch on offer in Chennai has been a sporting one over the years. The spinners are likely to get assistance from the surface, while the batters will have to be careful in their approach and need to take their time to get used to the conditions. Batting second should be the way forward.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi/Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine/Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowl

Powerplay score: 45-55

Total score: 145-160

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowl

Powerplay score: 35-45

Total score: 140-155

The team, batting second to win the match.