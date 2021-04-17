Sri Lanka announces 18-man squad for Bangladesh Test series

Angelo Mathews has returned to the Sri Lankan Test team as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. Mathews had pulled out during the One Day International (ODI) series in the West Indies, citing personal reasons.

Lahiru Kumara, who missed the West Indies tour after he tested positive for COVID-19, has also returned in the squad, which will be captained by Dimuth Karunaratne. However, speedster Dushmantha Chameera shall not be a part of the squad due to some family commitments.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been called up to join the squad in order to replace another spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Embuldeniya had sustained an injury during the second Test against the West Indies in Antigua.

Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, and Lahiru Thirimanne have secured their place in the outfit along with Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Ramesh Mendis.

The first Test will begin on April 21, while the second and final Test will start on April 29. Both these matches will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Here is Sri Lanka’s Test squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.