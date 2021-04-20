Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, broadcast and live streaming details

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is set to begin on Wednesday (April 21). Bangladesh have already arrived in Sri Lanka to play the red-ball fixtures.

At present, the Sri Lankans are seventh in the Test rankings and have not won a match against top-nine opposition since August 2019.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, the ninth-ranked team, is coming off a difficult 2-0 Test defeat at home to West Indies. Adding to the trouble is Bangladesh’s horrific overseas record in the longest format. They had last won an away Test in 2017 and lost each of the nine Tests since then.

SL vs BAN Test series schedule:

First Test, Apr 21 to Apr 25, at Pallekele international stadium, in Pallekele (04:30 AM GMT)

Second Test, Apr 29 to May 03, at Pallekele international stadium, in Pallekele (04:30 AM GMT)

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Taskin Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom.

Broadcast and Live Streaming details: